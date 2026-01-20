<p>Bengaluru: Police on Tuesday said they busted an international gang involved in email spoofing and recovered Rs 2.16 crore that had been fraudulently transferred to a mule bank account in Gujarat.</p><p>The cybercrime was allegedly orchestrated from abroad using a spoofed email ID for official transactions.</p><p>"The cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City, have successfully uncovered a major financial fraud involving email spoofing linked to Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories," the police said in a release.</p><p>The case came to light after representatives of Group Pharma lodged a complaint on December 2, reporting that unknown individuals had transferred Rs 2.16 crore to a mule account in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, using a fake email ID.</p>.Bengaluru woman approaches police after bank staff 'leak' account details to estranged husband.<p>Following the complaint, police issued a notice to Bank of Baroda and froze the mule account.</p><p>Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, in a press conference, said the spoofing originated from Nigeria.</p><p>On January 5, a court permitted the release of the frozen funds, which were subsequently refunded in full to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.</p><p>Police said efforts to trace and apprehend the accused are ongoing.</p><p>Email spoofing is the practice of creating email messages with a forged sender address to mislead recipients about the true origin.</p>