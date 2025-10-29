Menu
Asaram Bapu gets six-month bail from Rajasthan HC

Earlier, the 84-year-old had been granted interim bail thrice.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 13:18 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 13:18 IST
