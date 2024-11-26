Battle royal at Udaipur palace after BJP's Vishvaraj Singh denied entry over family feud
BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters reached Udaipur in the evening to visit the City Palace and the Eklingnathji temple but they could not enter due to heavy police deployment. Vishvaraj Singh's supporters tried to cross the barricading but the police stopped them.
#WATCH | Udaipur, Rajasthan: Dispute within the former royal family turned violent as supporters of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, who was crowned as the 77th Maharana of Mewar, clashed with City Palace representatives, leading to stone-pelting.
#WATCH | Udaipur, Rajasthan | 'Raj tilak' and turban ceremony of the erstwhile Mewar royal family member, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar was held at Chittorgarh Fort today. It took place after the death of his father and former MP Mahendra Singh Mewar.