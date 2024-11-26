Home
Battle royal at Udaipur palace after BJP's Vishvaraj Singh denied entry over family feud

BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters reached Udaipur in the evening to visit the City Palace and the Eklingnathji temple but they could not enter due to heavy police deployment. Vishvaraj Singh's supporters tried to cross the barricading but the police stopped them.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 02:48 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 02:48 IST
