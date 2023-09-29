Home
Rajasthan

Bodies of woman, nephew found in farm pond in Bikaner

It is yet to be ascertained whether both of them jumped into the trunk or someone else was behind the incident.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 12:19 IST

The bodies of a woman and her nephew were found in a farm pond in a village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Friday.

SHO Indralal said the duo's bodies were recovered on Thursday night from the artificial pond built on a farm in Seruna village. Both their shoes and mobile phones were found outside the pond.

The deceased have been identified as Nanu Devi (30) and Hadman Meghwal (26), Indralal said.

It is yet to be ascertained whether both of them jumped into the trunk or someone else was behind the incident, the SHO said.

Based on a complaint by the woman's relatives, a case of murder has been registered against her in-laws, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

(Published 29 September 2023, 12:19 IST)
India NewsRajasthanBikaner

