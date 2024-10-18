Home
CM Bhajanlal Sharma brings Rising Rajasthan roadshow to UK to attract investments

It marked the 11th stop on a series of similar roadshows conducted around the world, most recently to Germany.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 10:19 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 10:19 IST
