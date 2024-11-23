Home
Congress candidate Deen Dayal ahead in Dausa assembly seat in Rajasthan

While Dayal polled 75,334 votes, Mohan, the brother of cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena, got 73,034, the EC website showed.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 10:34 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 10:34 IST
