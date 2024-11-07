Constable commits suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner

<p>Jaipur: A police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a rented house in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan's</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bikaner">Bikaner</a> district, police said Thursday.</p>.<p>Constable Vikas Meena posted at the Nokha police station was found hanging in his room Wednesday night. He was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, SHO Budhram Bishnoi said.</p>.Interfaith couple commit suicide in UP's Bulandshahr over parents' disapproval of relationship.<p>Meena allegedly made a noose using wire and hanged himself. When he did not open the door for a long time, his wife raised an alarm. People called police, which broke the door and rushed him to a hospital, police said.</p>.<p>He was referred to the PBM Hospital after first aid, where he died during treatment, according to police.</p>.<p>The reason behind the incident is not known yet, police said. </p>