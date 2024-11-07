Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Constable commits suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Constable Vikas Meena posted at the Nokha police station was found hanging in his room Wednesday night. He was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, SHO Budhram Bishnoi said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 07:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 07:44 IST
India NewsRajasthanPoliceSuicideBikanerconstable

Follow us on :

Follow Us