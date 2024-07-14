Couple jumps from bridge in front of approaching train in Rajasthan's Pali

Jaipur: A young couple jumped from the Jogmandi railway bridge in Pali after seeing the train approaching towards them on Saturday, police said.

The couple received injuries and are under treatment, they said.

Rahul Mewada (22) and his wife Jhanvi (20), the residents of Hariamali near Sojat road, came to visit Goram Ghat. They were walking on the meter gauge railway line on Jogmandi bridge when suddenly Marwar passenger train from Kamlighat railway station approached, police said.

However, the speed of the train was slow and it stopped on the bridge but by that time the couple had jumped, they said.