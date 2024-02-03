'Crazy' that China, a communist country, was easier to invest in than India: Ex-Australia PM Malcolm Turnbull

"I tried very hard to make sure it was accurate. I encourage everyone to write, but particularly if you have been the PM and you have had an eventful life. I think in a way you owe it to history, to the people, to your country to set out your story. I mean it is my story but it really belongs to everyone else as much as it does to me," said Turbull, who has authored several books including The Spycatcher Trial and The reluctant Republic.