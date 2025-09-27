Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Cyber fraud of Rs 1.82 crore busted in Rajasthan; man held with 136 fake SIM cards

The accused, identified as Mohit Gochar, a resident of Jhalawar, was linked to an investment trading fraud case of Rs 1.82 crore registered in Chennai, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 19:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 19:00 IST
India NewsRajasthanCyber fraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us