<p>Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former Rajasthan MLA <a href="https://www.instagram.com/baljeetbehror/">Baljit Yadav </a>on money laundering charges linked to an alleged funds embezzlement case, official sources said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The former independent legislator from the Behror assembly seat was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-rejects-plea-challenging-pmla-provision-cautions-against-rich-accused-assailing-law-3852991">PMLA</a>) on Tuesday, they said.</p>.<p>The case is related to alleged embezzlement of MLA funds in the guise of supply of sports equipment to schools, according to ED officials.</p>.<p>The federal agency had conducted searches against Yadav in January last year. </p>