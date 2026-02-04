Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Liar has become the LoP': BJP's N Ramchander Rao hits out at Rahul Gandhi

The state BJP President further claimed that Gandhi has forgotten his duty to raise public issues in the parliament.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 06:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 06:32 IST
BJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us