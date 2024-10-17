Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Elaborate plan by Rajasthan man to get govt job busted, cleared 10th and 12th to give exam

In the last round of document verification and health examination being held on on Tuesday, Hansraj Singh, 31, and trying to pass off as 22, was caught and his elaborate ploy came apart.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 21:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 21:35 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us