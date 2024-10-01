Home
Goverment school teacher held in Rajasthan for molesting, showing obscene videos to Class 5 girls

Laiq Ahmed Qureshi, a teacher working in the Government Higher Primary School in Gopalpura village of Jhilai block, was produced in court on Monday and has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 20:25 IST

