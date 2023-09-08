Home
Rajasthan

ICAI says it created Guinness world record for 'largest accounting lesson in single location'

ICAI President Aniket Sunil Talati said 3,933 students gathered under one roof to attend the session held in Jaipur.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 16:48 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said on Friday that it set a Guinness world record for conducting the largest accounting lesson in a single location, which was attended by close to 4,000 students.

ICAI President Aniket Sunil Talati said 3,933 students gathered under one roof to attend the session held in Jaipur.

The mega event -- titled 'Career in Accounting & Finance for Youth and Super Mega Career Counselling Programme- Bhavishya ki Raah' -- left an indelible mark on the young minds, Talati told reporters here on Friday.

The session was organised at over 300 places around the country, and was attended by close to 200,000 students, he added.

"With thousands of students participating from across India, we witness the future of our nation. Our mission emphasises the significance of commerce and accounting, showcasing the diverse opportunities Chartered Accountancy offers," he said.

(Published 08 September 2023, 16:48 IST)
