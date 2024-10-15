Home
IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia makes emergency landing in Jaipur after bomb threat

The flight took off from Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia and was scheduled to land at Lucknow airport. It was diverted to Jaipur for emergency landing, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 14:26 IST

