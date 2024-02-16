JOIN US
Jaipur airport receives hoax bomb threat mail, probe on

Airport Police Station House Officer Mamta Meena said the threat was received on the official email of the airport. Nothing suspicious was found at the airport premises during the search.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 16:04 IST

Jaipur: Security agencies on Friday jointly conducted a thorough investigation at Jaipur International Airport after it received a bomb threat, an official said.

Airport Police Station House Officer Mamta Meena said the threat was received on the official email of the airport. Nothing suspicious was found at the airport premises during the search.

Cyber cell is trying to trace out the sender of the mail, she said.

After receiving the information, police, bomb disposal squad, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and dog squad conducted a search operation at the airport, she said.

(Published 16 February 2024, 16:04 IST)
India News Airport Jaipur Bomb threat Bomb hoax

