Kolkata rape-murder case: Rajasthan doctors go on strike in solidarity

Jaipur: Resident doctors of government hospitals in different districts have struck work for the last few days in protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata.
On Saturday, doctors of private hospitals refrained from going to work in solidarity with other resident doctors. Private Hospital and Nursing Society has struck work, refusing to work in OPD, Operation theatre and Diagnostics in the hospitals today.
At least 200 operations could not be conducted in Jodhpur alone due to the strike.
The health department has issued strict orders and stopped the leaves of doctors and medical officers in the state.
A doctors march is expected in Jaipur today, demanding justice and protection for all doctors in the state.
Published 17 August 2024, 11:10 IST