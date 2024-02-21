Lathi charge on Rajasthan Youth Congress workers in Jaipur; arrest of farmer leader in Ajmer

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police today lathi-charged Youth Congress workers here, who were marching towards Chief Minister’s house, demanding reinstatement of youths working under the Yuva Mitra Scheme and also in support of agitating farmers.

Hundreds of Youth Congress workers were trying to march from the city's Shahid Samarak towards Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s house in central Jaipur, when they were stopped by police. As the protestors broke the barricades and tried to jump over them, the police first used water cannons and then lathi-charged the youths, creating chaos.

B V Srinivasan, national president of the Indian Youth Congress, was also present at the protest. Many workers are said to have suffered injuries during the lathi-charge. The protestors were bundled off in a bus from the site and later released.

Youth protestors first held a meeting at Shahid Samarak and had decided to gherao CM’s residence later. They were demanding that Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Scheme, one of Congress’ flagship schemes, to provide internships to unemployed young graduates, which was scrapped by the new BJP government, be restarted and the youths be reinstated.

The scheme launched in 2021-22 employed around 5000 young graduates, who were placed in various government departments to publicise the government's welfare schemes and were given a stipend of Rs17,500 monthly.