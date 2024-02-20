Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amit Shah eyes hat-trick of 25 seats from Rajasthan

Jaipur: With home Minister Amit Shah’s day-long Rajasthan visit, the BJP has begun its election campaign, aiming for a hat-trick on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats.
It may be recalled that the BJP-led NDA alliance had made a clean sweep of all the 25 seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Shah visited Bikaner, Udaipur and Jaipur today, exhorting all its party workers and supporters to work for repeat performance.
Shah, while addressing a rally in Udaipur, made the crowd repeat that BJP would cross the 400 mark in the Lok Sabha under the Modi Sarkar.
He urged the crowd to chant “Abki baar, 400 par, abki baar, Modi sarkar."
Starting with salutations to the sacrifices of the Mewar dynasty, especially Maharana Pratap against the Mughals Shah said the BJP’s Rajasthan state unit was the best organisational unit amongst all.
Criticising the Congress on its dynastic policy and confused state, Shah talked about how Modi has uplifted 25 crore people out of poverty in the last 10 years, giving them houses, toilets, gas cylinders at Rs 450, free vegetables, free medicines upto Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8000 to farmers in Rajasthan.
Talking of how Modi outwitted Pakistan in Uri and Balakot, Shah also spoke about the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
His visit is primarily to enthuse the workers as he met the leaders of the cluster strategy adopted by the party in the desert state. Although the BJP is strong on Bikaner, Sriganganagar-Hanumangarh seats, there is talk of factionalism in Churu LS constituency as senior leader Rajendra Rathore, was defeated from Taranagar assembly constituency in 2023 Assembly elections. Rathore’s supporters point fingers at incumbent Churu BJP MP Rahul Kaswan for his defeat.
Rajasthan being one of its strongholds in the Hindi heartland, the party supremo is making sure that BJP gets all the 25 seats in its kitty.
