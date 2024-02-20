Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amit Shah eyes hat-trick of 25 seats from Rajasthan

Jaipur: With home Minister Amit Shah’s day-long Rajasthan visit, the BJP has begun its election campaign, aiming for a hat-trick on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

It may be recalled that the BJP-led NDA alliance had made a clean sweep of all the 25 seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah visited Bikaner, Udaipur and Jaipur today, exhorting all its party workers and supporters to work for repeat performance.

Shah, while addressing a rally in Udaipur, made the crowd repeat that BJP would cross the 400 mark in the Lok Sabha under the Modi Sarkar.