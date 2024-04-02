LS polls 2024: Cong's Vaibhav Gehlot and BJP's Lumbaram Choudhary to face off in Rajasthan's Jalore-Sirohi

Jalore, Sirohi: Although Vaibhav Gehlot would be fighting his second Lok Sabha elections in 2024, everybody still knows him as Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, rather than being a politician in his own right. With his losing the 2019 election against BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he still remains in the shadow of his illustrious father, three time CM of Rajasthan and one who has never lost an election.
Vaibhav, 44, however, says he has been actively working in Jodhpur and also in the Youth Congress and has risen up the ranks, solely on his own merit.
Contrary to his claims, his father continues to support him by campaigning extensively even on the safe seat of Jalore-Sirohi from where he has been fielded this time.
The constituency, located in the south-western corner of Rajasthan has a sizeable Mali population, the caste from which Gehlot hails.
The constituency is dominated by OBC, SC, Mali and Seervi castes, which can prove lucky for Vaibhav.
Vaibhav, who has a law degree from Pune, was in car rental business and consultancy before he joined politics 20 years back.
But he has had his share of controversies with the Enforcement Directorate questioning him in foreign exchange violation case against Triton Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd, Vardha Enterprises Pvt Ltd just before the 2023 Assembly elections, with whom he is alleged to have links.
He has denied any wrongdoing on his part. With his father at the helm in Rajasthan, Vaibhav also became the president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association for a second consecutive term in February 2022.
After BJP returned to power in 2023, Vaibhav had to resign, citing deliberate harassment and targeting. Winning this election is important for Vaibhav, otherwise his political career may never take off.
Lumbaram Choudhary is a grassroots BJP worker and has been actively involved in party activities in the Jalore-Sirohi region, one of the most backward districts of Rajasthan.
He has been a pradhan of Sirohi Panchayat Samiti and also district president of Sirohi BJP unit twice and also associated with the Kisan Morcha.
He has risen up the ladder by sheer hard work and dedication. For one who has been trying for a ticket for many years and was also ignored during the Assembly elections, has never been miffed with the party. His commitment has paid off this time.
The incumbent MP Devji Patel has been winning this seat for BJP for the last three elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019.
But since he was fielded from the Sanchore Assembly constituency and lost, he was not offered the ticket this time.
Lumbaram, who looks up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hopes to ride on his guarantees and the Ram Mandir issue.
For him water is the biggest problem of the region as its scarcity leads to migration. Communication, especially train lines, is the other main issue.
He is up against Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav, for whom it is a make or break election. The fight seems tough for this first timer.