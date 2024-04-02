LS polls 2024: Cong's Vaibhav Gehlot and BJP's Lumbaram Choudhary to face off in Rajasthan's Jalore-Sirohi

Jalore, Sirohi: Although Vaibhav Gehlot would be fighting his second Lok Sabha elections in 2024, everybody still knows him as Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, rather than being a politician in his own right. With his losing the 2019 election against BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he still remains in the shadow of his illustrious father, three time CM of Rajasthan and one who has never lost an election.

Vaibhav, 44, however, says he has been actively working in Jodhpur and also in the Youth Congress and has risen up the ranks, solely on his own merit.

Contrary to his claims, his father continues to support him by campaigning extensively even on the safe seat of Jalore-Sirohi from where he has been fielded this time.

The constituency, located in the south-western corner of Rajasthan has a sizeable Mali population, the caste from which Gehlot hails.