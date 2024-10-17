Home
Man-eater leopard kills woman in Udaipur, eighth victim since September 18

Haathi Pol police station in-charge Adarsh Kumar said this incident took place near the area where the man-eating leopard was being searched.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 20:22 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 20:22 IST
