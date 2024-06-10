Modi 3.0: Rajasthan ministers retain portfolios except Gajendra Shekhawat

Jaipur: Four ministers from Rajasthan have been allotted important portfolios with change only in case of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has now been given the charge of ministry of culture and tourism.
Shekhawat, in his previous term as Cabinet minister was helming the Jal Shakti ministry, which was implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rs 3.5 billion flagship scheme Jal Jeevan Mission, that aimed to provide safe drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.
Shekhawat, 56, this time around is expected to carry on Modi’s narrative of cultural nationalism and revival of the dharma-centric world view and a life vision sustained by the Sanatan Dharma through his ministry.
With a strong RSS background, which promotes upholding the Indian culture and civilisation values, he is expected to make it a rallying point. Rajasthan being high on religious tourism, is expected to get sanctions for big religious circuit projects easily.
On the other hand, Bhupendra Yadav, 55, retained his ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change as he performed well on the international stage regarding India’s climate change stance.
Being a Supreme Court lawyer, he knows the legal dimensions of the climate change issue and is expected to put forth India’s stand on the issue clearly.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, 70, who is BJP’s most prominent Dalit face in the Cabinet, has retained the ministry of law and Justice with Independent charge and also minister of state of Parliamentary Affairs.
With a non-controversial image, as law minister in his last tenure, he tabled the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September 2023, which has given 33 per cent of seats in Lok Sabha and all state legislative Assemblies for women. As a Parliamentary Affairs minister, he oversaw some crucial legislation like the passage of abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act. His legislative knowledge is said to be legendary.
Bhagirath Choudhury, 69, on the other hand, is a first time minister and has been given the charge of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as minister of state. Being a Jat farmer leader and heading the state’s Kisan Morcha, his inclusion is an attempt to pacify the farmers and Jat communities, both of which sided with the Congress this time, resulting in 11 loses for the BJP in Rajasthan. He would be resourceful if there is any farmer agitation ahead.
