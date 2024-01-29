MoU on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project: Congress demands state govt's reply in assembly

The ERCP, an ambitious drinking and irrigation water project, was announced by the BJP when it was in power in Rajasthan in the state Budget 2017-18 for permanent solution to the problem of drinking and irrigation water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan namely Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.