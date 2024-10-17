Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh hangs self in PG in Kota, 15th suicide this year

According to police, when the youth failed to respond to knocks on the door of his room and calls from family members on Wednesday night, the caretaker of the PG alerted the police.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 16:36 IST
India NewsRajasthanNEETSuicideKota

Follow us on :

Follow Us