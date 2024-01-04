PM Modi to attend DGP-IGP conference in Jaipur, review poll preparations

According to BJP sources, the Prime Minister is slated to visit the party headquarters, where he will assess organisational affairs and review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan currently holds a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats, all except one secured by the BJP. The remaining seat was won by RLP's Hanuman Beniwal with the BJP's backing. It is anticipated that the meeting will be attended by ministers, MLAs, and party organisational leaders, engaging in discussions regarding election preparations. Amit Shah is also expected to participate in the police conference over the course of all three days.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the party office today to assess the arrangements for welcoming Prime Minister Modi. State party president C P Joshi and Chandrashekhar, state general secretary (Organisation), BJP Rajasthan, were also in attendance at the meeting. Joshi expressed that PM Modi's visit would provide added motivation to the party workers, already invigorated by the BJP's triumph in the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticised PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their involvement in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, asserting that it is solely driven by political motives. Gehlot remarked, "Politicians can express interest in religious ceremonies, but there should be a limit. The extent of control they are exerting over the entire event clearly indicates their political agenda. The 'pran prathisthan' ceremony should be managed by the temple trust committee, not politicians."