POCSO court convicts 2 for raping 14-year-old girl, burning her in coal furnace in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Saturday convicted two men of gang raping and killing a 14-year-old girl by throwing her in a coal furnace in August last year.

The court also acquitted seven other persons who were accused of destroying evidence.

Special Public Prosecutor Mahaveer Singh Kishnawat said that the court will pronounce punishment on Monday. He said that an appeal against the acquittal would be made.