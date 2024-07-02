Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindus, his Lok Sabha speech full of lies: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

"This has been the habit of the Congress to polarise votes by adopting the policy of appeasement and spread animosity," Sharma said.