3 killed as car overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

The accident occurred near Bhedoli in Alwar district on Friday night when a family was on the way to offer prayers at the Balaji temple in Rajasthan from Haryana's Gurugram.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 08:43 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 08:18 IST
India NewsRajasthanRoad accident

