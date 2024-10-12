3 killed as car overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

<p>Jaipur: Three members of a family were killed and as many injured when their car overturned after hitting into a pit dug for maintenance on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, police said on Saturday.</p><p>The driver could not see the pit due to which the car overturned, they said.</p>.7 members of family dead as car plunges into canal in Haryana.<p>The accident occurred near Bhedoli in Alwar district on Friday night when a family was on the way to offer prayers at the Balaji temple in Rajasthan from Haryana's Gurugram, said Sub-Inspector Premlata Verma.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Vidhyanand, Shubham and Sonika, police said.</p><p>The bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary for post-mortem after which they will be handed over to the family members, they said.</p>