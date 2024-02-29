Rajasthan allows unmarried women to be employed as Anganwadi workers

Jaipur: In a major decision today just before the Women’s International Day on March 8, Rajasthan will now allow unmarried women to be employed as Anganwadi workers, which was not the case till now.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women empowerment, it has been decided to bring amendment in the recruitment procedure of the Anganwadi workers and Sahayikas, by allowing unmarried women to apply for the job.

Till now only married women were only eligible to apply for the post of Anganwadi workers. The explanation given was that when Anganwadi workers got married, they generally had to shift to other places, affecting the work of the Centre where they were employed.

Although the age criteria for applying for Anganwadi workers is 21 to 40, it was necessary to be married before applying for the post.

The educational qualifications require that the applicants must have completed their VIII, X and XII classes. Now with the relaxation in marital status, young girls who have cleared VIII, can also apply for the job.

Anganwadi is an initiative of the Central government under the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS). Anganwadi centres are primary healthcare and education centres in rural areas, which focus on the health of pregnant women and nursing mothers along with childcare.