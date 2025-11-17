<p>Jaipur: The body of a 22-year-old Indian student recovered from a dam in Russia arrived in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan's </a>Alwar on Monday morning.</p>.<p>Ajeet Chaudhary, a native of Kafanwada village in Laxmangarh tehsil, was pursuing MBBS in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia </a>and had been missing since October 19. His body was found near White River in Ufa on November 6.</p>.<p>The deceased's relative, Bhanwar Singh, confirmed that the body was taken to the mortuary of a district hospital for a post-mortem. The first post-mortem was conducted in Russia, he added.</p>.Tamil Nadu doctor detained at Russian airport, wife seeks help from Central, state governments.<p>After the post-mortem, the body was taken to Kafanwada village for cremation, where locals and family members gathered to pay their final respects to the young student.</p>.<p>Chaudhary was studying at Bashkir State Medical University. His family had sold part of their farmland to support his education abroad.</p>.<p>"The circumstances of his death are not clear yet. A deeper investigation into the incident is needed as there are still many unanswered questions," Singh said. </p>