Rajasthan: Body of 22-yr-old Indian student found dead in Russia brought back

Ajeet Chaudhary, a native of Kafanwada village in Laxmangarh tehsil, was pursuing MBBS in Russia and had been missing since October 19. His body was found near White River in Ufa on November 6.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 10:44 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 10:44 IST
