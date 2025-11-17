VIDEO | Rajasthan: Body of the missing MBBS student from Russia arrives for medical board autopsy in Alwar.



Ajit Chaudhary, a 22-year-old student from Kafanwada village in Alwar and pursuing MBBS at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, was found dead in a dam near the White… pic.twitter.com/gLB2pnp4eg