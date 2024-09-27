Rajasthan deputy CM's son seen with govt escort in reel, sparks online backlash

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa had to contend with an online backlash after his son appeared in a social media reel driving a modified jeep with a state government vehicle tailing him.

Bairwa, who also serves as the transport minister, defended his son on Friday stating that there was no wrongdoing as he was with his friends from school.

The Rajasthan government Bolero vehicle with multicoloured beacon on it and registered in the name of transport department, was seen tailing and escorting the jeep, raising questions about the inappropriate use of state resources.