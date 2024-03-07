Rajasthan farmers pin hope on tractor rally and 'Gaon Bandh Andolan' for MSP guarantee

This time at least 500 tractors are expected to join the rally in Ajmer on March 11 and proceed to Jaipur.

Rampal Jat, national president of Kisan Mahapanchayat, said as both the central and state government who can easily frame a law on MSP have shied away, despite the formation of a high-level committee and affirmative report by sub-committee submitted in 2020-21. He also reiterated that both parties BJP and Congress have not clarified their stand on MSP.

He said the Congress had dismissed the recommendations made by agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan in 2004 that MSP should be at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production, classified as C2 by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

C2 is the most comprehensive definition of production cost of crops as it takes into account the rentals or interest loans, owned land and fixed capital assets over and above A2 which is the paid out expenses incurred by the farmers and A2+FL which also includes the input value of unpaid family labour.

He said the state government has the authority to make a law on MSP but the BJP government is not making any effort and that farmers are being treated as state enemies.

He said as such farmers are now engaged in protest, dharnas and rallies instead of agricultural work which is their bread and butter.