Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan govt most corrupt, new scams emerging every day: BJP leader Pralhad Joshi

Joshi said development work has stalled and a BJP government is needed in the state.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 04:05 IST

Accusing the Rajasthan government of being the 'most corrupt', the BJP's election in-charge for the state Pralhad Joshi has claimed that new scams and rape cases come to the fore every day under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress dispensation.

Sixteen per cent of the cases of atrocities and murders registered in the country are from Rajasthan, the Union minister alleged. He was in Jaipur for a meeting with party workers for the assembly elections due later this year.

"The Rajasthan government is the most corrupt government in the country. Rajasthan is on top in the number of rape cases. Recruitment exam papers have been leaked more than 16 times," Joshi told reporters here.

He said development work has stalled and a BJP government is needed in the state.

If Chief Minister Gehlot wanted to do good for the poor then why did he not do so in four-and-a-half years, Joshi asked.

Instilling confidence among the BJP workers, he said the party will form the government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

(Published 14 August 2023, 04:05 IST)
