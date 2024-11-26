Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Receiver to oversee Udaipur City Palace's disputed portion after new titular royal head denied entry

With tensions escalating, the additional district magistrate appointed Ghanta Ghar SHO Yogendra Kumar Vyas as receiver for the disputed portion between Badi Pol to the dhuni.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 06:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Supporters of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh break police barricade after he was denied entry into Udaipur Palace, hours after he was anointed the titular head of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, in Udaipur.

Supporters of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh break police barricade after he was denied entry into Udaipur Palace, hours after he was anointed the titular head of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, in Udaipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 06:37 IST
India NewsRajasthanUdaipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us