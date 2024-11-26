Receiver to oversee Udaipur City Palace's disputed portion after new titular royal head denied entry

<p>Jaipur: The district administration has appointed a receiver to oversee a controversial portion of Udaipur's City Palace following tension over Vishvaraj Singh, the new ceremonial head of the erstwhile royal family, being denied entry.</p>.<p>The receiver's appointment came after supporters of Singh clashed with those of his paternal uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, who controls the City Palace, late on Monday.</p>.<p>BJP MLA Singh was on Monday anointed titular head of the erstwhile Mewar royal family at a ceremony in Chittorgarh fort following the death of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar earlier this month.</p>.<p>After his anointment, Singh was scheduled to go to City Palace to have darshan of the "dhuni (a religious place)" and then visit the Eklingnathji temple.</p>.<p>However, Arvind Singh Mewar -- who controls City Palace and, by extension, the dhuni and the temple -- prevented Singh from entering. Through his lawyer, Arvind Singh Mewar had published two public notices in local newspapers on Monday and warned of legal action against trespassing.</p>.Battle royal at Udaipur palace after BJP's Vishvaraj Singh denied entry over family feud.<p>Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to handle the situation after the public notices were published.</p>.<p>Following the ceremony, Singh and a large number of his supporters reached Udaipur but were denied entry into City Palace. While Singh waited for several hours at Jagdish Chowk, a few metres from the palace gates, his supporters tried to cross the police barricades before starting a protest.</p>.<p>Collector Arvind Poswal and Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal later intervened and held talks with Singh and his cousin Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the son of Arvind Singh Mewar, separately.</p>.<p>The talks, however, remained inconclusive.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, three policemen were injured after stones were pelted at the palace's main gate from both sides.</p>.<p>With tensions escalating, the additional district magistrate appointed Ghanta Ghar SHO Yogendra Kumar Vyas as receiver for the disputed portion between Badi Pol to the dhuni.</p>.<p>The notice of the receiver's appointment was also pasted on the palace's main gate.</p>.<p>Following the receiver's appointment, Singh returned around 1:30 am and went to his residence without having darshan of the dhuni.</p>.<p>The receiver will now take possession of the disputed area and decide on the entry parameters.</p>.<p>Ghanta Ghar SHO Vyas said the situation was under control and possession of the area would be taken on Tuesday, depending on the situation.</p>.<p>Police have tightened security around City Palace and in front of all entry gates. Markets near the palace are also shut.</p>.<p>Singh is the BJP MLA from Nathdwara while his wife Mahima Kumari is the saffron party's Rajsamand MP.</p>.<p>The Mewars are descendants of Maharana Pratap, who fought against the Mughals at Haldighati.</p>