JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Schoolgirl raped, killed by teacher in Rajasthan

The body of the girl, a class 11 student, was found in a water tank.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 14:17 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her school teacher in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The body of the girl, a class 11 student, was found in a water tank, they said.

The accused, Prahladram, went to the girl's house on Sunday morning, when her family members had gone to a wedding, and raped her. Later, he killed the girl and dumped her body in the water tank, said Surbhan Singh, Station House Officer, Bakhasar police station.

"When the girl's family members returned home, they could not find her. Later, they found her body in the water tank," Singh said.

The accused is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 January 2024, 14:17 IST)
India NewsCrimeRajasthanrape

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT