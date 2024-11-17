Home
Three killed, 13 injured after bus overturns on highway in Rajasthan's Bundi

The accident happened at around 2 am when the speeding bus, carrying with 43 passengers, was returning from Mataji temple in Swaimadhopur district’s Choth Ka Barwada, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 08:15 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 08:15 IST
India NewsRajasthanAccidentBundi

