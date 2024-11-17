Three killed, 13 injured after bus overturns on highway in Rajasthan's Bundi

<p>Kota: Three people died and 13 others were injured after a private bus carrying pilgrims overturned after ramming into a pole on Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident happened at around 2 am when the speeding bus, carrying with 43 passengers, was returning from Mataji temple in Swaimadhopur district’s Choth Ka Barwada, they said.</p>.Journalists assaulted in Rajasthan: Mediapersons ask state govt to enact law for protection.<p>According to the police the incident reportedly occurred as the driver was trying to avoid a ditch. Arvind Singh (62), Antim Kumar Vaishnav (28) and Mangilal Rathore (60), the bus conductor, died in the accident The bus was at high speed when the driver attempted to avoid a ditch on the road leading the bus to go out of control and overturn after hitting a roadside electric pole, one of the pilgrims told reporters.</p>.<p>Arvind Singh and Antim Kumardead died on the spot while the conductor succumbed in a hospital in Kota, DSP Aashish Bhargav said.</p>.<p>The injured have been referred to MBS Hospital in Kota. Three injured, including two women, are in critical condition, the DSP said.</p>.<p>The bodied have been sent for post-mortem and a has been registered against the bus diver, the DSP said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.</p>