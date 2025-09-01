<p>Jaipur: Heavy rain pounded many parts of Rajasthan on Monday, leading to a flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Ajmer and disrupting normal life elsewhere.</p>.<p>The highest rainfall in the state, measuring 211 mm, was recorded in Chamoo area of Jodhpur in Western Rajasthan.</p>.<p>In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajmer">Ajmer</a>, continuous overnight rainfall created a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas, submerging many streets and leaving residents trapped in their homes.</p>.<p>Similarly, areas in Jodhpur like Soor Sagar, Chopasani Road, Nehru Park and Chandpole saw widespread waterlogging which disrupted traffic.</p>.<p>Rainwater has accumulated up to three feet outside the SP and Collectorate offices in Hanumangarh.</p>.<p>A village near Hanumangarh district headquarters faced flood-like conditions and people are using tractors to shift goods to safer locations.</p>.<p>In Jaipur, an SUV was swept away in a seasonal drain in Amer area. However, due to the quick response of local, the occupants of the car were safely rescued.</p>.Heavy rainfall disrupts life in Rajasthan; schoolchildren trapped, roads flooded.<p>A JCB machine later pulled the SUV out of the drain.</p>.<p>Jodhpur, Jhalawar, Bikaner, Pratapgarh and Jalore and some places in Pali, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Hanumangarh, Rajsamand, Alwar, Dungarpur, Bhilwara and Sikar recorded heavy rainfall, according to Met department.</p>.<p>The weather office said places in eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-news">Rajasthan</a> are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the next five-six days.</p>.<p>The monsoon rains in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are likely to reduce between September 2 and 4.</p>.<p>The department has also warned that a new low-pressure system may develop over the Bay of Bengal, which could increase rainfall activities in southern Rajasthan from September 4 to 7.</p>