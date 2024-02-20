JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Tractor driver runs over man after row over property damage in Rajasthan

The incident happened in Sar Mathura Gate Police Station area when two tractor-trolleys came to dump sand at an under-construction house and caused some damage to a pipeline outside a local person's house.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 13:11 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: A 22-year-old man was allegedly run over by a tractor-trolley on Tuesday after a row broke over the vehicle damaging a pipeline in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

The incident happened in Sar Mathura Gate Police Station area when two tractor-trolleys, which had come to dump sand at an under-construction house, caused some damage to a pipeline outside a local person's house.

According to police, the locals tried to chase down the tractor-trolleys but they did not stop and, eventually, one of the them ended up running over a man named Upendra Kumar. The accused driver subsequently fled the scene.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

"The incident happened near Bina Narayan gate. Upendra Kumar (22) was run over by a tractor-trolley. We have seized the tractor and the absconding driver is being searched. Teams have been sent for his arrest," Sub-Inspector Virendra Singh said.

Upendra Kumar's family members took him to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur where he was declared dead, Singh said.

He said that the tractor driver also hit two street carts and rammed it into a wall while fleeing.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 February 2024, 13:11 IST)
India NewsCrimeRajasthan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT