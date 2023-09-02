Vasundhara Raje embarks on her own rally ahead of BJP rallies

A day, before the BJP’s ‘Parivartan’ rallies were to start from various prominent temples in poll-bound Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, embarked on a day-long temple run of her own.

Taking off on a helicopter, Raje visited the Charbhuja Nath temple in Rajsamand district in the morning, and then the Nathdwara temple in the same district and the Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara later in the day.

The BJP had announced earlier in August that it will carry out four rallies starting Sunday; the first rally starting from Sawai Madhopur was to be flagged off by Union Minister Amit Shah from the Trinetra Ganesh Temple and Raje was to lead it.