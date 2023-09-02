Vasundhara Raje embarks on her own rally ahead of BJP rallies

A day, before the BJP’s ‘Parivartan’ rallies were to start from various prominent temples in poll-bound Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, embarked on a day-long temple run of her own.
Taking off on a helicopter, Raje visited the Charbhuja Nath temple in Rajsamand district in the morning, and then the Nathdwara temple in the same district and the Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara later in the day.
The BJP had announced earlier in August that it will carry out four rallies starting Sunday; the first rally starting from Sawai Madhopur was to be flagged off by Union Minister Amit Shah from the Trinetra Ganesh Temple and Raje was to lead it.
While the timing of Raje’s temple visits have raised eyebrows, it comes amid the BJP not declaring any chief ministerial candidates. Raje, who was the party’s CM face in 2018, started her poll campaigns from Charbhuja Nath. She had also carried out previous campaign rallies in the past from the same temple.
Last year, too, Raje had carried out another round of such temple visits, visiting several temples such as Banswara’s Tripura Sundari, Nagmechi Mata temple in Bikaner, Arbuda Mata temple in Mount Abu, Shila Mata temple in Amer, and the Shakambhari Mata temple in the Shekhawati.
Raje’s rally is bound to bring out scores of support, and in the midst of escalating speculations of a rift between her faction and others, the move is seen as her show of strength. Last month, the party kept her name out of two crucial poll-related committees – one for election management and another for manifesto.
BJP’s four parivartan rallies will culminate with a rally by PM Modi on September 25, and through these rallies, the party hopes to cover all of the state’s 200 constituencies.
The second rally was to start from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur on September 3 with party president J P Nadda flagging it, and state unit president C P Joshi leading it.
A third rally – from Ramdevra in Jaisalmer – will be held on September 4, with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat leading it and Rajnath Singh flagging it off. The last rally will start from Gogamedi in Hanumangarh on September 5 and former state president Satish Poonia will lead it, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will flag it off.