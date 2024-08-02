Villagers protest over nuclear power plant project in Rajasthan’s Banswara district

Jaipur: Protestors, mainly tribals, clashed with the police on Friday in Rajasthan’s Banswara district over the proposed Mahi nuclear plant project, whose foundation stone is likely to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.
Violent clashes took place between locals, including women, for over three hours in the afternoon when the police went to take possession of the acquired land.
Protestors pelted stones while the police lathicharged women and used teargas to disperse the crowd. Three policemen and some villagers got injured in the ruckus. Police detained Bharat Adivasi Party leader, Hemant Rana and 11 other people. The police were able to get the land vacated.
According to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the site for the proposed project spreads over the villages of Adibheet, Bari, Red, Sajwana, Katumbi, Wank, Lalpura in Choti Sarwan tehsil and Khandiadev in Ambapura tehsil in Banswara district and is likely to displace over 3000 people.
The Mahi-Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Plant Project (MBRAPP) will produce 2800 MW power and falls under the category of ‘Nuclear Power Project and Processing of Nuclear Fuel.’ The total land required for the project (plant and township) is 660.15 ha. At least 553 ha of land has already been acquired.
NPCIL officials say a plan is being readied for the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Modi either in August end or September first week.
People who have been affected due to land acquisition have been given at least 60 ha land near Khadiadev where they can shift. The government claims at least Rs 415 crore have been given as compensation.
In the morning when NCPIL officials came to oversee the building of the boundary wall of the plant, local people started gathering and shouted slogans against the plant. When the police tried to disperse the crowd, they started pelting stones and one of the policemen got a head injury, who had to be admitted to the hospital.
