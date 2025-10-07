Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

What's happening to government buildings, some collapsing, others catching fire: Rajasthan High Court

The court also directed the state government to submit a safety roadmap by October 9, especially for school buildings.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 10:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 10:13 IST
India NewsBuilding CollapseRajasthan High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us