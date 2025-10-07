<p>Jaipur: Observing that some are collapsing and others are catching fire, a concerned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-high-court">Rajasthan High Court</a> asked what was happening to government buildings in the state.</p>.<p>The court's remarks came on Monday, hours after a fire in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Sunday night killed six <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icu">ICU</a> patients. The court was hearing a case related to the collapse of a government school building in Jhalawar in July in which seven students died.</p>.<p>"What is happening to government buildings? Some are collapsing, others are catching fire," a division bench of Justices Mahendra Kumar Goyal and Ashok Kumar Jain said.</p>.7 children killed, 28 injured after govt school building collapse in Rajasthan's Jhalawar.<p>The court also directed the state government to submit a safety roadmap by October 9, especially for school buildings, to prevent such tragedies in the future.</p>.<p>Advocate General Rajendra Prasad told the court that students from unsafe school buildings have been shifted to other places and funds sanctioned for repair and reconstruction.</p>