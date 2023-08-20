Home
Woman thrashes drunk husband to death with cricket bat in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Police said the victim returned home drunk and started beating his wife, following which she thrashed him with a cricket bat in retaliation.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 15:54 IST

A woman allegedly thrashed her husband with a cricket bat leading to his death when he returned home drunk and assaulted her in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said. The woman was arrested on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday in Balmiki Colony of the district. The woman, Kavita Devi (35), was arrested after she confessed to killing her husband, Bunty Balmiki (40), the police said.

"Her husband was a daily wage labourer and alcoholic," Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said. On Saturday, Bunty Balmiki returned home drunk and started beating his wife, the police said, adding she thrashed him with a cricket bat in retaliation. After being informed about the incident, police took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

(Published 20 August 2023, 15:54 IST)
India NewsCrimeRajasthan

