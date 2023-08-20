Woman thrashes drunk husband to death with cricket bat in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

A woman allegedly thrashed her husband with a cricket bat leading to his death when he returned home drunk and assaulted her in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said. The woman was arrested on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday in Balmiki Colony of the district. The woman, Kavita Devi (35), was arrested after she confessed to killing her husband, Bunty Balmiki (40), the police said.