Women in Rajasthan's Garasia launch all-season jamun shots

“These women are illiterate, hail from the Garasia tribe and have been working as agricultural labourers till now. They joined the SHG and were trained by NABARD in identifying the right variety of jamun, collecting them, extracting the seeds, making pulp preserving and packaging the frozen pulp. We already have the machinery, so we did not have to invest in it. They now earn in the range of Rs 5000 to Rs 9000 monthly depending on the kind of work they do,” says says Sadaam Husain Chisti, an advisory board member, Ghummar Mahila Producer Company Limited (GMPCL), which is a large federation of SHGs, purely run by women.

The newly opened outlet, which sells Jamun shots, has become popular with people from around the area, wanting to partake the healthy juice. “We have started earning around Rs 50,000 a month since we opened it last month. Last year we processed three metric tonnes of frozen jamun pulp. Other than the healthy shot, we market frozen pulp packet, loose jamun shots. We have plans to market jamun shots in bottles and jamun seeds,” says Sumi Bai, director, GMPCL.

Sumi Bai adds that the project has helped many women to add to their family income. “Around 5000 tribal women are already working in our custard apple project. But there were many others who did not have any means to earn money. We then tried to identify and involve around 300 of them in this jamun project.”