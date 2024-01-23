Youth beaten to death by lover's kin in Rajasthan's Bundi; probe on

Kota, Rajasthan: A 22 year-old-youth was allegedly beaten to death while his friend was left injured over a love affair in a village in Bundi district, police on Tuesday said.

The incident took place in Rein village under Dablana police station area late Monday night, they said.

The deceased identified as Narendra Gurjar (22), a resident of Gujaria Ka Kheda village under Dei police station area in Bundi district, had along with his friend Jugraj Gurjar (20) gone to meet his beloved at her home in Rein village late Monday night, police said.

When the girl's kin reportedly came to know of their presence in the house, they allegedly caught hold of the two youths and thrashed them severely with sticks before leaving them on the roadside, they said.