Rajinikanth admitted at Chennai's Apollo Hospitals, likely to undergo elective procedure

<p>Superstar Rajinikanth, 73, has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for an elective procedure, according to multiple media reports.</p><p>The procedure which will be supervised by cardiologist Dr Sai Satish, will be done in the Cath lab on Tuesday. </p><p>Rajinikanth has been admitted at the Apollo Hospitals and is stable.</p><p>He was taken under observation after he arrived at the hospital on Monday night.</p><p>A designated team of doctors are observing him along with the continued medical investigations.</p>.Excitement for Rajinikanth-starrer 'Vettaiyan' grows as trailer to be out on Gandhi Jayanti.<p>According to reports, Rajinikanth was taken to the hospital after he complained of severe stomach pain.</p><p>Earlier in 2020, he had the gone a regular health checkup at the same hospital.</p><p>The superstar's upcoming film <em>Vettaiyan</em>, will hit the screens on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.</p><p>Known as 'Thalaivar', his recent movie <em>Jailer </em>was released on August 9, 2023, and was a massive success at the box office.</p>