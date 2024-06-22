Rajkot fire tragedy: Rahul Gandhi interacts with victims' kin virtually; says Congress is with them

Rajkot: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with the relatives of some of the victims of last month's TRP game zone fire incident in Rajkot city of Gujarat via video conferencing, and said his party was with them, party sources said.

Twenty seven persons, including four children, were killed in the massive fire that swept through the game zone in Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot city on May 25.

Gandhi interacted with the family members and relatives of some of the victims who were charred to death in the tragedy.