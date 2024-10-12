Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja' at Army's 33 Corps HQ on Dussehra

<p>New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday performed "Shastra Puja" (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Vijayadashami at the headquarters of an Army corps in West Bengal.</p>.<p>Vijayadashami marks the end of Navratra and is celebrated as the festival of Dussehra.</p>.<p>"On the occasion of Vijayadashami in India, there has been a long-standing tradition of weapon worship. Today, I performed 'Shastra Puja' at the 33 Corps headquarters in Sukna, Darjeeling," Singh <a href="https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/1844988096107941904">posted on X</a> in Hindi.</p>.35 untoward incidents related to Durga Puja in Bangladesh since October 1; 17 arrested: police.<p>Singh also shared photographs.</p>.<p>Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, senior officers and jawans were also present on the occasion.</p>.<p>Singh was scheduled to address the Army Commanders Conference in Gangtok on Friday in person.</p>.<p>But due to bad weather in the Sikkim capital, he addressed them through video conference from the Army location in Sukna.</p>