Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Manmohan Singh, 67 other MPs

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday bid farewell to 68 MPs retiring in the next couple of months, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the contribution of his predecessor Manmohan Singh, saying his contributions would be remembered whenever democracy is discussed even as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge warned against hasty legislation.

Modi recalled Singh, who has been an MP since 1991, coming to vote in the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to help strengthen democracy and said it was an "inspiring example" of a member's dedication to his duties.

"Whenever our democracy will be discussed, he will be one of those few esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered ... I believe he came to impart strength to democracy," Modi said, referring to Singh coming to the House on a wheelchair.

Modi expressed hope that the retiring MPs will scale new heights after getting educated in this "eternal university" and that the country and the new generations would benefit from their experience.