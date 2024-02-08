Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Manmohan Singh, 67 other MPs

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday bid farewell to 68 MPs retiring in the next couple of months, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the contribution of his predecessor Manmohan Singh, saying his contributions would be remembered whenever democracy is discussed even as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge warned against hasty legislation.
Modi recalled Singh, who has been an MP since 1991, coming to vote in the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to help strengthen democracy and said it was an "inspiring example" of a member's dedication to his duties.
"Whenever our democracy will be discussed, he will be one of those few esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered ... I believe he came to impart strength to democracy," Modi said, referring to Singh coming to the House on a wheelchair.
Modi expressed hope that the retiring MPs will scale new heights after getting educated in this "eternal university" and that the country and the new generations would benefit from their experience.
While the Lok Sabha changes every five years, he said, the Rajya Sabha gets a new vitality and energy after every two years with new MPs and that is why the farewell every two years is not a farewell, but leaves a priceless legacy with the indelible memories left behind for the new members.
Kharge, meanwhile, said Bills should not be rushed through in Parliament without proper discussion and scrutiny. There should be no enactment of laws in "haste", he said as he recalled former Vice President S Radhakrishnan's remarks that the Rajya Sabha is essential to prevent hasty legislation.
"The hasty legislation we do ... MPs are suspended and bills are passed ...146 MPs were removed from the House and bills were passed. This should not be done ... Hasty legislation leads to amendments after amendments for correcting mistakes," Kharge said.
Calling for bills to first be scrutinised by parliamentary panels, he said, "What will happen if bills are scrutinised by parliamentary panels? The government has the majority, bills will get passed."
"Please do not pass bills in a hurry," Kharge added.