Your complete guide to Ram mandir 'Pran Prathishta'

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live: Historic moment that'll take country to new heights, says Modi ahead of event
The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities. Track the latest updates of the historic Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with DH!
Ayodhya Ram mandir timeline: Faith, Fervour, Furore
After decades of conflict, the temple in Ayodhya is finally being consecrated on January 22, in what is slated to be a grand event commanding not just national, but global attention. Here, we take a deep dive into all the events leading up to this pivotal moment in Indian history.
Immersed in 'Ram bhakti', Ayodhya all set for historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony
With all its streets and lanes decorated with flowers, walls with pictures of Lord Rama carrying bow and arrow and the couplets of Ram Charit Manas and the recital of the same through the loudspeakers from the shops, temples and homes, Ayodhya is all set for the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Monday in which around eight thousand people, including prime minister Narendra Modi and top personalities from the Bollywood, industry, saints and seers and others will be taking part.
'Pran Pratishtha': Modi to participate around noon on Monday, says PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya around noon on Monday and will address a gathering present for the occasion, his office said.
Ram mandir 'Pran Prathishta' today - 10 things to know
The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir today. The ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the Prime Minister will address the gathering.
When and where to watch Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony
Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, mentioned that the ceremony will start at 12:20 pm and go on till 1 pm. The main rituals will be carried out by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi.
Ram mandir opening moment of great fulfilment, satisfaction: Archaeologist K K Muhammed
K K Muhammed, former Region Director (North), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), was the first to ask Muslims to hand over the Babar Masjid area to Hindus after finding evidence that the mosque was built on the remains of a temple. DH’s ETB Sivapriyan spoke to Muhammed on the findings of the team that carried out excavation in the area, politicisation of the Ram Temple, controversy over Mathura and Varanasi mosques, and the way forward.
Ram temple consecration: Significance of January 22
As per Vedic astrology, the auspicious time for consecration of Ram Lalla will last only for exact 84 seconds — from 12:29:08 PM to 12:30:32 PM. This will be followed by 'Mahapuja' and 'Mahaarti'. According to Hindu calendar, January 22 is the Dwadashi date of 'Shukla Paksha' of 'Pausha' month. This date is the time of 'Yoga Brahma' and 'Mrigashira Nakshatra'. 'Indra Yoga' will start at 8:47 am.
Rama as ‘Maryada Purusha’
The country is abuzz with ‘Rama’, the hero of the immortal epic Ramayana, worshipped as God by millions, whose name reverberates across Bharat, in whose name a grand temple is being built in Ayodhya, where he is believed to have been born, and in whose name a mosque was demolished three decades ago.
Explained | Congress' Catch 22 dilemma with Ram Janmbhoomi dispute
Right from the beginning, the Congress has been entrenched in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Here, we take a closer look at how the party and its leaders have 'contributed' to the Ram Janmbhoomi Movement since independence.
Ram mandir consecration: How to get tickets, know the darshan timings
Constructed after a long dispute, the Ram temple is about to have its pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. After the consecration ceremony, the Ram temple will be open for devotees and visitors from January 24. If you are planning to visit the holy shrine, here's all that you need to know about the ticket booking process, darshan timings, etc.
What if Rama asks if the tenets of ‘Ram Rajya’ are being followed?
The nation is gripped with great fervour and enthusiasm to welcome Lord Rama back at Ayodhya on Monday. Suppose Rama asks, “how are we doing?”. Specifically, he means -- how has the country fared over the last decade vis-à-vis how he would have governed (‘Ram Rajya’). His question encompasses several facets -- social, cultural, political, economic and constitutional. A key tenet of ‘Ram Rajya’ is compassion.
What are the contentious events behind Ayodhya Ram temple?
The construction, begun in 2020, had been a contentious issue as the temple stands on the site of a 16th century mosque demolished by Hindu mobs in 1992, sparking nationwide riots that killed 2,000 people, mostly minority Muslims.