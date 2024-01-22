Your complete guide to Ram mandir 'Pran Prathishta'

With all its streets and lanes decorated with flowers, walls with pictures of Lord Rama carrying bow and arrow and the couplets of Ram Charit Manas and the recital of the same through the loudspeakers from the shops, temples and homes, Ayodhya is all set for the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Monday in which around eight thousand people, including prime minister Narendra Modi and top personalities from the Bollywood, industry, saints and seers and others will be taking part.

